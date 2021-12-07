Manton

What: Tai Chi

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

What: Exercise

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Manton

What: Veteran’s Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

What: Quarter Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Manton

What: Paint Christmas Ornaments

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: $2

Manton

What: Farkle

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Manton

What: Euchre

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

What: Board meeting

Time: 12:45 p.m.

Place: Senior Center

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Manton

What: Tai Chi

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

What: Exercise

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Manton

What: Christmas Party

Info: Dish to pass. Kindergarten and first grade concert.

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Manton

What: Paint Christmas Ornaments

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: $2

Friday, Dec. 17

Manton

What: Christmas Cookie Bake Sale

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Manton

What: Christmas Caroling

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Manton

What: Tai Chi

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

What: Exercise

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Manton

What: Quarter Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Thursday, Dec. 23

Manton

What: Shuffleboard

Time: 10 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 24

Manton

What: Senior center closed

Manton

What: Senior Center Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Manton

What: Tai Chi

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

What: Exercise

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Manton

What: Penny Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Manton Senior Center

Thursday, Dec. 30

Manton

What: Farkle

Time: 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

Manton

What: Senior center closed