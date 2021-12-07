Manton
What: Tai Chi
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
What: Exercise
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Manton
What: Veteran’s Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
What: Quarter Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Manton
What: Paint Christmas Ornaments
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: $2
Manton
What: Farkle
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Manton
What: Euchre
Time: 9 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
What: Board meeting
Time: 12:45 p.m.
Place: Senior Center
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Manton
What: Tai Chi
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
What: Exercise
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Manton
What: Christmas Party
Info: Dish to pass. Kindergarten and first grade concert.
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Manton
What: Paint Christmas Ornaments
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: $2
Friday, Dec. 17
Manton
What: Christmas Cookie Bake Sale
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Monday, Dec 20
Manton
What: Christmas Caroling
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Manton
What: Tai Chi
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
What: Exercise
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Manton
What: Quarter Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Thursday, Dec. 23
Manton
What: Shuffleboard
Time: 10 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 24
Manton
What: Senior center closed
Monday, Dec 20
Manton
What: Senior Center Closed
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Manton
What: Tai Chi
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
What: Exercise
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Manton
What: Penny Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Manton Senior Center
Thursday, Dec. 30
Manton
What: Farkle
Time: 9 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Manton
What: Senior center closed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.