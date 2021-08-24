Cadillac

• What: Parkinson’s Support Group

• Info: Every fourth Tuesday of the month. Every one welcome. Open to all who have, have a family member with or are interested in the topic of Parkinson’s

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center; 601 Chestnut St.

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.

• What: Sack Lunch

• Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.

• Time: Noon

• What: Knitting for newbies

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Where Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Farmers Market Pavilion

Reed City

• What: Fun Bingo

• Time: Noon

• Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave.

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

• What: Card creations

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

• What: Sack Lunch

• Information: Lunch at the center.

• Time: Noon

• What: Line Dance at the Market

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Where: Cadillac Farmers Market Pavilion

Reed City

What: Euchre

Time: Noon

Place: 219 E. Todd Ave.

Friday, Aug. 27

Cadillac

What: Bridge

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

Reed City

What: Bingo

Time: Doors open at 10:30 a.m.; Early Birds at 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo at noon

Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave

Monday, Aug. 30

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

What: Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

What: Sack Lunch

Info: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.

Time: Noon

What: Drums Alive

Time: 2 p.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

What: Line Dancing

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Farmers Market Pavilion

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

What: Sack Lunch

Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.

Time: Noon

What: Knitting for newbies

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Where Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St

What: Line Dancing

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Cadillac Farmers Market Pavilion

Reed City

What: Fun Bingo

Time: Noon

Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave

What: Potluck

Info: First Wednesday of every month.

Time: 11:30 p.m.

Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave