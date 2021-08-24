Cadillac
• What: Parkinson’s Support Group
• Info: Every fourth Tuesday of the month. Every one welcome. Open to all who have, have a family member with or are interested in the topic of Parkinson’s
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center; 601 Chestnut St.
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Sack Lunch
• Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.
• Time: Noon
• What: Knitting for newbies
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Where Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Farmers Market Pavilion
Reed City
• What: Fun Bingo
• Time: Noon
• Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave.
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
• What: Card creations
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
• What: Sack Lunch
• Information: Lunch at the center.
• Time: Noon
• What: Line Dance at the Market
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Where: Cadillac Farmers Market Pavilion
Reed City
What: Euchre
Time: Noon
Place: 219 E. Todd Ave.
Friday, Aug. 27
Cadillac
What: Bridge
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
Reed City
What: Bingo
Time: Doors open at 10:30 a.m.; Early Birds at 11:30 a.m.; Regular Bingo at noon
Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave
Monday, Aug. 30
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Sack Lunch
Info: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.
Time: Noon
What: Drums Alive
Time: 2 p.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Line Dancing
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Farmers Market Pavilion
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Where: Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Sack Lunch
Information: Lunch at the center. The center will not be serving lunch until further notice but bring your own sack lunch and visit.
Time: Noon
What: Knitting for newbies
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Where Cadillac Senior Center: 601 Chestnut St
What: Line Dancing
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: Cadillac Farmers Market Pavilion
Reed City
What: Fun Bingo
Time: Noon
Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave
What: Potluck
Info: First Wednesday of every month.
Time: 11:30 p.m.
Where: Reed City Senior Center: 219 E. Todd Ave
