Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Wii Wednesday
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Knitting
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Sack Lunch
• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing — Beginners
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Turkey chop suey, rice, beets, grape salad
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginner, 10:30 advance
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Card Creations
• Time: 11 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $5
• Contact: Reservation required (231) 779-9420
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Catfish BLT, Creole Potato salad, fruit tea
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Bridge
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, mandarins
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $5
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Mah Jongg
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Cook’s choice
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Parkinson’s Support Group
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Dementia Awareness Support Group
• Time: 3 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Lunch
• Info: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, winter blend vegetables, citrus salad
• Time: Noon
• Place: Manton Senior Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.