Tuesday, Nov 8

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Grilled Ham and Cheese, Tomato/basil soup, Italian blend vegetable and apple crisp.

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members

Wednesday, Nov 9

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

Cost: $4

What: Wii Wednesday

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Knitting

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Sack Lunch

Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.

Time: Noon

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Drumming

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Line Dancing - Beginners

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Korean beef and rice, Kyoto blend vegetable, Asian slaw and mandarins.

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members

Thursday, Nov 10

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi

Time: 9:30 a.m. beginner, 10:30 advance

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Card Creations

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.

Cost: $7 per class

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Lunch

Time: Noon

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cost: $5

Contact: Reservation required (231)779-9420

What: Line Dancing

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Club sandwich salad, broccoli cheddar soup and cantaloupe.

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members

Friday, Nov 11

Cadillac

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

Cost: $4

What: Bridge

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, asparagus and strawberry shortcake.

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members

Monday, Nov 14

Cadillac

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

Cost: $4

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Lunch

Time: Noon

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cost: $5

What: Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Mah Jongg

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Drumming

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Line Dance

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

What: Lunch

Info: Beef stroganoff, beets, spinach, apricots.

Time: Noon

Place: Manton Senior Center

Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members

Tuesday, Nov 15

Manton

What: Center Closed

Place: Manton Senior Center

"

"