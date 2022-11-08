Tuesday, Nov 8
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Grilled Ham and Cheese, Tomato/basil soup, Italian blend vegetable and apple crisp.
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members
Wednesday, Nov 9
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
Cost: $4
What: Wii Wednesday
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Knitting
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Sack Lunch
Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.
Time: Noon
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Drumming
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Line Dancing - Beginners
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Korean beef and rice, Kyoto blend vegetable, Asian slaw and mandarins.
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members
Thursday, Nov 10
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi
Time: 9:30 a.m. beginner, 10:30 advance
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Card Creations
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.
Cost: $7 per class
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Lunch
Time: Noon
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cost: $5
Contact: Reservation required (231)779-9420
What: Line Dancing
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Club sandwich salad, broccoli cheddar soup and cantaloupe.
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members
Friday, Nov 11
Cadillac
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
Cost: $4
What: Bridge
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, asparagus and strawberry shortcake.
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members
Monday, Nov 14
Cadillac
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
Cost: $4
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Lunch
Time: Noon
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cost: $5
What: Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Mah Jongg
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Drumming
Time: 2 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Line Dance
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
What: Lunch
Info: Beef stroganoff, beets, spinach, apricots.
Time: Noon
Place: Manton Senior Center
Cost: $4 for members, $5 non-members
Tuesday, Nov 15
Manton
What: Center Closed
Place: Manton Senior Center
