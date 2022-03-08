Cadillac
• What: Snowshoe/Hike
• Info: Meet at the Carl T Johnson Center Trial on M-115
• Time: 2 p.m.
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Wii Wednesdays
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Sack Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Knitting for Newbies
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Couples/partners Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 9 a.m. for beginners and 10 a.m. for advanced class.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Info: By reservation only. Call 231-779-9420.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $4
• What: Card creations
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Couples/partners dancing
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Bridge
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2:00 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
