Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Wii Wednesday

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Knitting

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Sack Lunch

• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dancing — Beginners

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: Beginner at 9:30 a.m.; Advanced at 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Card Creations

• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.

• Cost: $7

• Time: 11 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $5

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

Cadillac

• What: CENTER CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

