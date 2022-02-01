Cadillac

Tuesday, Feb 8

Cadillac

What: Snowshoe/Hike

Info: Meet at the Carl T Johnson Center Trial on M-115

Time: 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb 9

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

Time: 9 and 10 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

What: Wii Wednesdays

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Sack Lunch

Time: Noon

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Knitting for Newbies

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Line Dancing

Time: 1 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Couples/partners Dance

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Thursday, Feb 10

Cadillac

What: Tai Chi

Time: 9 a.m. for beginners and 10 a.m. for advanced class.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Lunch

Time: Noon

Info: By reservation only. Call 231-779-9420.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cost: $4

What: Card creations

Time: Noon

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Line Dance

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

What: Couples/partners dancing

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Friday, Feb 11

Cadillac

What: Water Aerobics

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

What: Bridge

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Place: Cadillac Senior Center