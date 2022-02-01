Cadillac
• What: Snowshoe/Hike
• Info: Meet at the Carl T Johnson Center Trail on M-115
• Time: 2 p.m.
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Wii Wednesdays
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Sack Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Knitting for Newbies
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Couples/partners Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi
• Time: 9 a.m. for beginners and 10 a.m. for advanced class.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Info: By reservation only. Call 231-779-9420.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $4
• What: Card creations
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Couples/partners dancing
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Bridge
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
• Time: 9 and 10 a.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Info: By reservation only. Call 231-779-9420.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $4
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Info: Cardio drumming on yoga balls.
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dancing
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Tuesday, Feb 8
Cadillac
What: Snowshoe/Hike
Info: Meet at the Carl T Johnson Center Trial on M-115
Time: 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb 9
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi for Arthritis
Time: 9 and 10 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
What: Wii Wednesdays
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Sack Lunch
Time: Noon
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Knitting for Newbies
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Line Dancing
Time: 1 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Couples/partners Dance
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Thursday, Feb 10
Cadillac
What: Tai Chi
Time: 9 a.m. for beginners and 10 a.m. for advanced class.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Lunch
Time: Noon
Info: By reservation only. Call 231-779-9420.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cost: $4
What: Card creations
Time: Noon
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Line Dance
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
What: Couples/partners dancing
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Friday, Feb 11
Cadillac
What: Water Aerobics
Time: 10 a.m.
Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
What: Bridge
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.