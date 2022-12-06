Cadillac
• What: SENIOR CENTER CLOSED
• Info: Center closed from Dec. 5-8.
• What: Water Aerobics
• Time: 10 a.m.
• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort
• Cost: $4
• What: Line Dancing — Beginners
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Cadillac
• What: Bridge
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
Manton
• What: Country Dance
• Info: Square dancing and live music by Country Rhythm. Lunch available by donations.
• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.
• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main
• Contact: (231)824-6329
Cadillac
• What: Lunch
• Time: Noon
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• Cost: $5
• What: Bingo
• Time: 12:30 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Mah Jongg
• Time: 1 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Drumming
• Time: 2 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
• What: Line Dance
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Cadillac Senior Center
