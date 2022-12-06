Cadillac

• What: SENIOR CENTER CLOSED

• Info: Center closed from Dec. 5-8.

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Line Dancing — Beginners

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Bridge

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Manton

• What: Country Dance

• Info: Square dancing and live music by Country Rhythm. Lunch available by donations.

• Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

• Place: Manton Senior Center, 302 W. Main

• Contact: (231)824-6329

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $5

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Mah Jongg

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dance

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

