Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Wii Wednesday

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Knitting

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Sack Lunch

• Info: Bring your own lunch and enjoy with others.

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dancing — Beginners

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Tai Chi

• Time: 9:30 a.m. beginner, 10:30 advance

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Card Creations

• Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Info: Never ending ideas for greeting cards and beyond.

• Cost: $7 per class

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $5

• Contact: Reservation required (231)779-9420

• What: Line Dancing

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Bridge

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

Cadillac

• What: Water Aerobics

• Time: 10 a.m.

• Place: Lake Cadillac Resort

• Cost: $4

• What: Tai Chi for Arthritis

• Time: 9 and 10:30 a.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Lunch

• Time: Noon

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• Cost: $5

• What: Bingo

• Time: 12:30 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Mah Jongg

• Time: 1 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Drumming

• Time: 2 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

• What: Line Dance

• Time: 6 p.m.

• Place: Cadillac Senior Center

