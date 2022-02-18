We hope everyone had a sweet and enjoyable Valentine’s Day, hope you were able to spend it with someone special and had delicious treats.
The Center celebrated our February birthdays and anniversaries with soup and cake, and great company. Then of course we played our favorite game of card Bingo that everyone enjoys so much, especially if you’re the big winner like Dave was this week.
Just a reminder that the Alzheimer’s meeting is the first Friday of the month. The time has been changed to start at noon here at the Center. If you would like to learn more about how this affects the person that has it, and the impact on family and friends, you are welcome to attend.
The Center still needs someone to shovel our sidewalks for us. Please call 231-829-4351 and leave a message if we’re not here.
Come for coffee and doughnuts Thursday at 8 am till 10. Rogers generously donates the donuts for us.
The Center has started our spring cleaning early. We have dishes and magazines and miscellaneous items for a donation. We also have many beautiful handcrafted gifts for sale by our gifted crafters.
Come join us for pot luck on Tuesday and stay for a game.
Take care stay safe and warm.
