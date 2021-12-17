Senior News
The Center combined celebrating our birthdays and anniversaries with our Christmas pot luck. We had 20 members and nonmembers that came to enjoy our celebration. After the potluck we played card Bingo. Bla Bla was the big winner.
The Center had our bake and craft sale last Saturday and we would like to thank everyone that braved the awful weather to come and buy our treats and homemade crafts. Just as we started to lock our door at the end of a disappointing day an Angel came and bought almost all the baked goods and lots of our homemade items. It took two boxes to pack them all in. She then was going to bless someone else with the items she bought from us, then on top of that blessing she also gave us a monetary donation. We definitely are blessed to have received this gift. Thank you so much, I’m sorry I didn’t catch your name. A big thank you to everyone who came to participate in our sale.
Every fundraiser and event we have helps to keep our doors open so we can continue to be of service to our community seniors. We hope to offer more programs and services this coming year.
The Center will be closed till Jan. 4. Then we will have potluck and card Bingo once again. Our wish is for everyone to have a happy, healthy, safe holiday, and we will see you next year.
