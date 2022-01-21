Senior news
The Center celebrated birthdays and anniversaries on Tuesday. Our birthdays were George K, Dave S, Audrey F, Ron C, and Judy B. We had soup and cake for 24. Then we played card Bingo for 16 and Bryce won again this week, she is very lucky.
Stop by the Center and see our window, Dora and her daughter Darcy decorated for Valentine’s Day and it is beautiful. We are so blessed to have such talent. Darcy makes all our wreaths.
The quilting group is working on a valentine quilt. If you would like to help or just see what we’re doing stop in.
We continue to have beautiful handmade crafts for sale.
Have a great week and stay safe and warm till next week.
