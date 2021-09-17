Senior News
We had 12 people at the Center today for potluck and card Bingo. Clara was the big winner.
Don’t forget to pick up your pre-ordered pasties on Saturday during the Festival of the Pines.
We will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have some extras made. Regular, regular with rutabagas or veggie $5 each.
October is time to pay our yearly dues at the Center, $10 for one year.
You can join at 50 years of age. We need new officers, if you would like to run for President, Vice President, second Vice President, Secretary or Treasurer there will be a sign-up sheet at the Center.
Please stop in to see what we are about. We are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
We are located at 120 John Street, Lake City. Questions, please call 231.839.4351.
Have a great week.
