Senior News
Tuesday we had our potluck at the United Methodist Church on the corner of Pine and John. We had lots of food and about 28 people for lunch, and 22 for card bingo. Maggie was the big winner. Yea for Maggie!
Heather from the COA came with some exciting news, she has received a donation for our drumming class to include all the other equipment needed,
the COA is offering a Tia Chi class starting June 24 at their place(more details to come). Kaitlin from the Conservation District reached out to the Center inquiring on helping us with a community garden and other ideas they could partner with us.
We had an informal meeting on Tuesday to gather ideas for our new Center, some of them were line dancing, chair yoga, chair exercise, euchre, pinochle, a variety of crafts and continuing our quilting class, foot care provided by the COA, and a book club just for a start.
Update on the Center, we need to pick out a color for the walls, the appliances are in and so are the sink and floor, and we're still waiting for the cupboards to come in. We are so excited for this. We thank the community for their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.