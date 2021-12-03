Senior News
The Center had 21 brave people who navigated the weather for potluck. They all brought delicious dishes and desserts. Thirteen stayed for card Bingo and Maggie was the winner.
Dora, our president, was back today after an absence for taking care of her husband, Dave who passed away on Nov. 4 from a sudden illness. We wish the family our condolences. Our hearts are with the family.
The Center had our board meeting Tuesday after lunch where we elected new officers, Dora Inman was elected President, Marcia Moore for Vice President, Maggie Haywood Second Vice President, Helen(Taddy) Keeler for Secretary, and Bryce Kelly for Treasurer.
Dec. 11 we will have a craft and bake sale, so if you would be willing to bake to help us out it will be greatly appreciated.
We will be offering foot care through the COA starting in January details to follow. Also, there is an Alzheimer’s support group that is meeting again Jan. 7.
Quilting is Thursday, Dec. 2 — Wow, where did the time go?
We hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. Stay safe and warm.
