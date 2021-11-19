Senior news
The Center had a very good turn out to help celebrate birthdays and anniversaries.
We had soup and chili and two cakes for 22 of us. Card Bingo was played after and 11 stayed to play.
Have a great Thanksgiving celebrating with family and friends, and if you are traveling, be safe. The Center will be closed from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29 and open again on Tuesday, Nov. 30 for potluck. We will also have a board meeting after lunch and before cards. Please come and enjoy pot luck with us and stay for the meeting and cards.
The Center is participating in the craft show at Lake City Middle School on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have many crafts made from our talented members, we will also be in McBain’s craft show at the high school Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Missaukee Area Community Foundation awarded us a grant for a new back door. The door is beautiful and up to code. The door came from McBain Lumber and John Martin installed it for us. Due to the delay from ordering and receiving the door the price had increased and the lumber store donated the difference, also John donated his labor for installing the door. The Center is so grateful for this blessing, we cannot thank everyone involved in this project enough.
It is hunting season and the Center wishes all the hunters a safe and successful season.
