The Senior Center is currently meeting at the Lake City United Methodist Church on the corner of Pine and John Streets for our potlucks and card Bingo. We greatly appreciate the Church for supporting the Center.
We had a good turnout this week for celebrating March birthdays. Delicious soup was provided and then there was cake — yum we love cake. Marion Ruhf was among our March birthdays and at 95 she is an inspiration to us all, may we be as active and involved as she is. The other birthdays were Pat B, and Eddie B, anniversaries were Rhonda, and Ruth and Lannie G. After we were full of soup and cake we played card Bingo and Dave was the big winner.
Remodeling continues at the Center and it looks like there's a lot progress with the demolition. Just a reminder while the Center is closed you can call 269-357-3628 for questions and leave a message and we'll get back to you.
The board members went to Manton Senior Center to meet with Nikki, the Director, and Lisa, one of the cooks. They have a really nice Center with a huge room and pool tables. We had lunch with them and highly recommend going there for lunch. They serve five days a week and everything is cooked right there by some excellent cooks. It’s worth the trip; everyone is so nice and welcoming.
We also went to Cadillac Senior Center and were welcomed by Diane, the director. She showed us around and shared what they have to offer their seniors and a few of us stayed and did a Drumming exercise. The drumming was so much fun and we definitely need to figure out how to offer it at our Center when we re-open.
Our trips were very helpful in helping us design our new Center and what activities we can offer for our seniors.
Our vision for the Center is “To help adults 50 years and older maintain an active, healthy and informed lifestyle.” Our Mission is: "To provide services, programs, and a variety of activities that promote an environment that supports opportunities for adults to socialize, play, be active, stay informed, and share their unique gifts and talents.”
The Center is grateful for the support our community had already shown us.
A reminder, that the Center is only having potluck at the Lake City United Methodist Church. We are not doing coffee and doughnuts at this time. Sorry for any confusion this has caused. Keep warm and safe.
