Senior News
Tuesday we had a great turn out for potluck, and 5 tables for card bingo. As usual the food was good and the company as even better.
Wednesday’s at 1:30 p.m. is cardio drumming; we use drumsticks and rock-n-roll music to keep the beat on yoga balls. It is such a great way to get moving, not to mention how good it is for your body, mind and spirit. Thursday’s is coffee and doughnuts at 8 to 10 a.m. then Euchre at 1 p.m. We welcome all Euchre players to come to the Center to play a fun game with good company for only $3.
The Center will have a bake sale Nov. 18 and 19, Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Calling all bakers to help with our sale, donate baked goodies, help with the sale, and or to all those that don’t like to bake or just don’t bake you can donate the money it would cost you to bake something.
The Center is getting ready to get back to our regular hours soon. We will keep you posted.
