We continue to meet at the Church for our potluck then play card Bingo. Lois and Charlene were the big winners of card Bingo. A committee was formed to organize a 4th of July float, if your interested in being a part of the fun call 269-357-3628.
The Center is coming along and the open date is still the end of this month. We are so grateful to Rob Hall and Lake Township for all their support for this project.
Tuesday, June 21, we will be celebrating birthdays and anniversaries. Cake and ice cream will be provided, bring your favorite dish for potluck. We have great cooks and really enjoy the variety of dishes every week.
Don't forget to sign up for Tia Chi at the COA starting June 24, call to secure your place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.