Senior News
We met at the Lake City United Methodist Church for our potluck and card Bingo. Our big winner Tuesday, July 5, was Dave, good for Dave.
We apologize to our many readers that enjoy reading the senior news every week that we were not in the paper last week. Sometimes when there’s a lot of other news to print we get omitted.
The Senior center received our occupancy permit, yay. That means we can start having potluck at our new and improved Senior Center starting next Tuesday, July 19. We are working hard to get everything back in order for our opening, so please be patient and kind if it’s not completely together.
Our big winner for card bingo this Tuesday, July 12, was Charlene. The center is so very grateful to the Lake City United Methodist Church for the use of their Church for our potlucks all this time, without their generosity we could not have continued our gatherings that are so important to us. Thank you so much.
We had so much fun being in the Fourth of July parade this year and being able to display our new activity Cardio Drumming. It is a great activity for your whole body and mind, not to mention how fun it is to do. The music was provided through a generous donation of a wireless speaker system, thank you so much. The Senior Center wants to thank everyone that worked so hard on our float and cookie sale, and everyone else that contributed to our cookie sale. We hope you enjoyed the cookies.
We want to thank the Chamber for the awesome job they did. The event was wonderful, well organized, and enjoyable. Our hearts were and are with them as they and the community mourns their loss. They put on brave faces in spite of their broken hearts and continued to give all they had to make a successful celebration. Thank you.
As a reminder the COA will be on the ballot in August for a renewal of their millage, please vote yes on the back of the ballot to renew. The COA is vital to this county for the health and welfare of our senior citizens. One of the services they provide is helping seniors navigate the Medicare system, their knowledge, dedication, and expertise help you get the right program for you without any preference to the insurance companies. Another big thank you for all you do for the seniors of this county.
