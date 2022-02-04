Senior news
We hope everyone had a great week!
The Center is happy to see everyone come out for potluck. We had 22 people that brought a variety of dishes. We had hot dishes, salads and desserts. We played card Bingo after lunch and Lois won the big pot. Anyone 50 and older is welcome to come and visit with us.
The Senior Center is in need of someone willing to bless us by shoveling our sidewalks 4 days a week by 9:30 a.m. So, our seniors are able to enter he center safely.
The Alzheimer’s meeting is here Friday, February 4 at Noon, please come, if you’re interested in learning more. The meeting is the first Friday of each month till further notice.
The Centers intention is to be of service to the seniors of Missaukee County. If you have a special interest you would like to share, let us know, or if you have a craft, we would be happy to have you share it with us.
Till next week take care of yourselves and stay warm.
