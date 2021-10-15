Greetings everyone. Tuesday we had a lively group of people, 13 came for potluck and 12 stayed and played card Bingo. Clara was the big winner this week.
October is our big drive for members. We survive on our fundraisers, events, garage sales, and bake sales to keep our doors open. To become a member is only $10 for the year. Our members not only contribute finacially to the Center but also are important to volunteer and participate. They help create a vision and purpose for the seniors we serve. We need interested and active members that have ideas and interests and a willingness to share. October is when we elect new officers for the coming year, if you would like to serve and are a member please sign up for a position.
Due to health issues we were not able to have our monthly meeting or to vote in officers. Hopefully we will be able to on Tuesday, Oct. 19, which is also when we celebrate birthdays and anniversaries. The Center supplies two soups and two cakes and ice cream. Come and celebrate with us and vote for our new officers.
The Center would like to host two new events. The first one is having the nurse from the COA come to the Center for foot care, we are planning to start in January one day a month, details will be announced at a later date. Next is an Alzheimer’s support group, if you have a loved one with this and would like to learn more about it call the Center at 231-839-4351. If enough people sign up we can get it going. If we’re not here leave a message. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.