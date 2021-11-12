It was a beautiful sunny day at the Center. We had 13 people for potluck and card bingo. The bit winners were Audrey and Yvonne. Congratulations ladies.
New members are always welcome here at the Center. The cost is only $10. We are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday; the center opens at 8 a.m. for coffee, doughnuts and conversation.
The National Organization for Alzheimer’s is starting a support group for family members and caretakers. The first meeting is this Friday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided. This will be a monthly meeting.
The president of the Center, Dora Inman, lost her husband David last week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dora and her family.
Next week, our Tuesday potluck will be soup and cake to celebrate November birthdays and anniversaries. See you there. Stay safe and warm until then.
