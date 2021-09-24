Senior News
The Center celebrates birthdays and anniversaries every third Tuesday of the month. We provide two different soups and two different cakes with ice cream. We welcome everyone 50 and older to come celebrate with us, you don’t have to be a member to participate.
There were 15 for soup and cake and 16 for card Bingo. Dorothy and Patty were the big winners.
October is the time to renew your membership or to become a member, the cost is still only $10 for the year. October is also time to elect new officers. If you would like to hold an office this is the time to do it. We are interested in growing our membership so we can better serve the seniors of this community with programs and activities that educate and entertain. Please consider becoming a member or to volunteer.
The Center sold pasties for the Festival of the Pines, and it was a great success. We would like to thank our donors for their generosity, Pat B, Meijer, COA and the board members, and everyone else that bought supplies and gave their time to make this event the success it was.
On Tuesdays we have potluck at noon and card Bingo after. Come and enjoy the food and fellowship and a card game with us. The Center is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Thursday, Roger’s Grocery store donates doughnuts for our coffee and doughnuts starting at 8 to 10a.m. Thursday after 10 a.m. we will be quilting, we will be working on making fall table runners. Novice and experienced quilters are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.