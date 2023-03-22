Senior News
Our Open House On March 11 for the Senior Center to show off our new Remodel had a great turn out. The 50/50 raffle winner was Kathy C. We had several new members sign up. Yeah! You can find us at 120 E John Street, just across from the post office.
Michigan State Extension Office Cooking for One class has ended, we would like to thank Renee S. for a great class. We learned a lot about nutrition and food preparation and storage along with getting some delicious recipes.
There will be a bake sale at Senior Center April 8, 2023 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. We would appreciate all types of baked goods For those that don’t like to bake or are off sweets but would still want to support us you can make a monetary donation to our bake less sale.
Movie April 1. 2023 “Ticket to Paradise” at 3:00 p.m. Movie and Popcorn are free. Come and join us. Pop and water are only $1.
