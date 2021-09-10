Senior News
For our Tuesday potluck we had a nice gathering in spite of the rain. We played card Bingo after and Pattie was the big winner.
The Center has been busy making pasties for the Festival of the Pines.
We received many donations to make our fundraiser possible, and I’d like to thank our donors, first our tireless volunteer’s who worked so hard shopping and cooking. Then is our financial donors, the board members of the COA that made our food license possible, Meijers gave a generous gift card for our ingredients, Pat B. also has been generous providing ingredients, and last to our board members who have provided ingredients. The Center is very blessed to have so many supporters.
Don’t forget to pick up your pre-ordered pasties at the Center Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have made enough for anyone that didn’t pre-order. We have regular pasties with potatoes, hamburger and onions, we also offer all the same ingredients plus rutabagas, then a veggie one with potatoes, onions, carrots and rutabagas. All for only $5.
The Center is open to anyone that would be interested in holding an officer position. Come to the Center and apply.
