On Tuesday we had 14 people for pot luck and 16 for card bingo. Charlene and Dora split the big prize. Pot luck starts at Noon and card bingo at 1:00. If you would like to join the Center dues are $10.00 a year.
We are still looking for donations for our yard sale August 6 & 7 located at 611 Front Street from 9-4. Donations may be dropped off at the Center Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please no clothing.
We are still planning a bake sale and bazaar at the center during the car show. All bake goods are welcomed.
We will be selling pasties during the Festival of the Pines along with baked goods, so please stop by the Center to see all the goodies. Look for more information later.
If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Center at (231) 839-4351.
Stay healthy and hope to see you next week!
