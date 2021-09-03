Senior News
The Senior Center is busy making pasties for the Festival of the Pines Sept. 18. We decided to extend the pre-orders till Friday, Sept. 10. We are offering three different fillings the regular pasties with potatoes, onions and hamburger, a regular one with added rutabaga, and a vegetarian with carrots, onion, potatoes, and rutabaga. Call the Center at 231-839-4351 Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We are pleased to see everyone that is able to make it to our Tuesday’s potluck. We had 15 people for lunch and card bingo. Laura was the big winner.
We are open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Quilting is on hold for the next two weeks. Thursdays are coffee and doughnuts from Rogers at 8 to 10 a.m. The Center is so grateful to Rogers for continuing to support this event.
We want to wish everyone a safe and happy Labor Day.
