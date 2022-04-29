Date         High  Low  Precipitation

4-22-22    59     24    Partly Cloudy

4-23-22    55     38    .1 rain, Partly cloudy

4-24-22    75     45    Overcast

4-25-22    70     40    .08 rain, Overcast

4-26-22    52    30      .02 rain, Overcast

4-27-22    38    21      .4 snow, Overcast

4-28-22    40    17      Clear/Sunny 