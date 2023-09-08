Date      High  Low  Precipitation

9-1-23   74     41    clear/sunny

9-2-23   76     45    .06 rain, overcast

9-3-23   76     57    overcast

9-4-23   86     64    clear/sunny

9-5-23   88     58    partly cloudy

9-6-23   89     61    overcast

9-7-23   75     59    .42 rain, overcast

