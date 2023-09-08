Date High Low Precipitation
9-1-23 74 41 clear/sunny
9-2-23 76 45 .06 rain, overcast
9-3-23 76 57 overcast
9-4-23 86 64 clear/sunny
9-5-23 88 58 partly cloudy
9-6-23 89 61 overcast
9-7-23 75 59 .42 rain, overcast
