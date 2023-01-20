Date       High  Low  Precipitation

1-13-23  34     23    Trace snow, Overcast

1-14-23  25     15     Overcast

1-15-23  32     15     Overcast

1-16-23  37     24     Overcast

1-17-23  37     27     .27 Rain, Foggy

1-18-23  40     30     .2 Snow, Overcast

1-19-23  36     30     .32 Rain, .5 Snow, Moderate Snowfall 

