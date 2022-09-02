Date       High  Low  Precipitation

8-26-22  73      59   .15 Rain, Partly Cloudy

8-27-22  75      46   Clear/Sunny

8-28-22  78      55   Clear/Sunny

8-29-22  80      64   .78 Rain, Overcast

8-30-22  75      59   .12 Rain, Clear/Sunny

8-31-22  71      53   Clear/Sunny

9-1-22    76      46   Clear/Sunny

