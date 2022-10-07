Date       High  Low  Precipitation

9-30-22  60     28    .03 Rain, Clear/Sunny

10-1-22  67     32    Clear/Sunny

10-2-22  68     38    Partly Cloudy

10-3-22  61     27    Foggy

10-4-22  67     27    Clear/Sunny

10-5-22  73     35    Overcast

10-6-22  71     42    Partly Cloudy  

