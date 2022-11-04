Date         High  Low  Precipitation

10/28/22  53     25     Overcast

10/29/22  55     26     Partly Cloudy

10/30/22  65     27     Partly Cloudy

10/31/22  64     37     Overcast

11/1/22    66     29     Overcast

11/2/22    66     29     Clear/Sunny

11/3/22    67     36     Overcast 

