Date       High  Low  Precipitation

11-4-22  70     38    Overcast

11-5-22  65     54    .99 Rain, Overcast

11-6-22  61     39    .13 Rain, Overcast

11-7-22  55     38    Clear/Sunny

11-8-22  45     27    Partly Cloudy 

11-9-22  46     30    Overcast

