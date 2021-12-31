Date          High  Low  Precipitation

12-23-21    20     8     .3 snow, Overcast

12-24-21    31     17    2 inches on ground, Overcast

12-25-21    42     29    Overcast

12-26-21    38     19    Partly Cloudy

12-27-21    34     23    Overcast

12-28-21    34     18    Overcast

12-29-21    30     18    3 inches on ground   