Date       High  Low  Precipitation

8-18-23  72     53    .55 rain, clear/sunny

8-19-23  72     43    clear/sunny

8-20-23  78     61    clear/sunny

8-21-23  89     53    overcast

8-22-23  78     58    overcast

8-23-23  67     57    .68 rain, thunderstorms

8-24-23  69     59    .03 rain, overcast 

"

"