Date High Low Precipitation
8-18-23 72 53 .55 rain, clear/sunny
8-19-23 72 43 clear/sunny
8-20-23 78 61 clear/sunny
8-21-23 89 53 overcast
8-22-23 78 58 overcast
8-23-23 67 57 .68 rain, thunderstorms
8-24-23 69 59 .03 rain, overcast
