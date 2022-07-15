Date       High  Low  Precipitation

7-8-22    81     57    Overcast

7-9-22    77     44    Clear/sunny

7-10-22  78     41    Clear/sunny

7-11-22  83     55    Partly Cloudy

7-12-22  81     59    .14 Rain, Overcast

7-13-22  73     54    .44 Rain, Overcast

7-14-22  77     48    .11 Rain, Clear/sunny

"

"