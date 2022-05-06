Date          High  Low  Precipitation

4-29-22     55      24   Partly Cloudy

4-30-22     60      34   Overcast

5-1-22       59      40   .76 Rain, Overcast

5-2-22       57      41   .02 Rain, Overcast

5-3-22       50      41    Cloudy

5-4-22       48      34    .30 Rain, Partly Cloudy

5-5-22       64      30    Clear