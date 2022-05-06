Date High Low Precipitation
4-29-22 55 24 Partly Cloudy
4-30-22 60 34 Overcast
5-1-22 59 40 .76 Rain, Overcast
5-2-22 57 41 .02 Rain, Overcast
5-3-22 50 41 Cloudy
5-4-22 48 34 .30 Rain, Partly Cloudy
5-5-22 64 30 Clear
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 3:50 pm
