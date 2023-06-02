Date       High Low Precipitation

5-26-23  66    29   clear/sunny

5-27-23  75    29   clear/sunny

5-28-23  79    39   clear/sunny

5-29-23  84    40   clear/sunny

5-30-23  86    45   clear/sunny

5-31-23  88    52   partly cloudy

6-1-23    90    51   .06 rain, clear/sunny

