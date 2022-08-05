Date        High  Low  Precipitation

7-29-22   75     52    Clear/sunny

7-30-22   76     48    Clear/sunny

7-31-22   81     49    Overcast

8-1-22     83     57    Overcast

8-2-22     78     55    .18 Rain, Overcast

8-3-22     79     57    .80 Rain, Overcast

8-4-22     77     58    .66 Rain, Clear/sunny

