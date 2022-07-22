Date       High  Low  Precipitation

7-15-22  78     45    Overcast

7-16-22  77     57    .01 Rain, Overcast

7-17-22  78     55    Partly Cloudy

7-18-22  83     53    Clear/sunny

7-19-22  88     63    Overcast

7-20-22  89     69    .01 Rain, Overcast

7-21-22  84     65    .03 Rain, Clear/sunny

