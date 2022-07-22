Date High Low Precipitation
7-15-22 78 45 Overcast
7-16-22 77 57 .01 Rain, Overcast
7-17-22 78 55 Partly Cloudy
7-18-22 83 53 Clear/sunny
7-19-22 88 63 Overcast
7-20-22 89 69 .01 Rain, Overcast
7-21-22 84 65 .03 Rain, Clear/sunny
Missaukee Sentinel Office Manager
