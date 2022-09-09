Date         High  Low  Precipitation

9-2-22      82     49    Partly Cloudy

9-3-22      83     58    Partly Cloudy

9-4-22      80     57    Overcast

9-5-22      68     45    Overcast

9-6-22      69     53    Overcast

9-7-22      79     45    Clear/Sunny

9-8-22      80     46    Clear/Sunny

