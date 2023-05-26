Date      High  Low  Precipatation

5-19-23  65    35    trace rain, overcast

5-20-23  66    44    .12 rain, overcast

5-21-23  66    37    clear/sunny

5-22-23  76    39    overcast

5-23-23  76    40    overcast

5-24-23  80    47    overcast

5-25-23  68    32    clear/sunny

"

"