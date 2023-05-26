Date High Low Precipatation
5-19-23 65 35 trace rain, overcast
5-20-23 66 44 .12 rain, overcast
5-21-23 66 37 clear/sunny
5-22-23 76 39 overcast
5-23-23 76 40 overcast
5-24-23 80 47 overcast
5-25-23 68 32 clear/sunny
