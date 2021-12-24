Date          High  Low  Precipitation

12-17-21   49     22    Partly Cloudy

12-18-21   30     21    Overcast

12-19-21   30     21    .8 snow, 1 inch on ground, Overcast

12-20-21   33     21    Overcast

12-21-21   35     13    Overcast

12-22-21   33     17    .7 snow, 1 inch on ground, Overcast