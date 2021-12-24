Date High Low Precipitation
12-17-21 49 22 Partly Cloudy
12-18-21 30 21 Overcast
12-19-21 30 21 .8 snow, 1 inch on ground, Overcast
12-20-21 33 21 Overcast
12-21-21 35 13 Overcast
12-22-21 33 17 .7 snow, 1 inch on ground, Overcast
