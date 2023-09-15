Date       High  Low  Precipitation

9-8-23    64     53    .02 rain, overcast

9-9-23    68     55    partly cloudy

9-10-23  70     48    overcast

9-11-23  72     40    overcast

9-12-23  72     55    .31 rain, cloudy

9-13-23  61     50    .09 rain, overcast

9-14-23  65     35    foggy

