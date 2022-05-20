Date High Low Precipitation
5-13-22 87 52 Clear/sunny
5-14-22 86 55 Trace Rain, Clear/sunny
5-15-22 81 50 Partly Cloudy
5-16-22 75 48 Clear/sunny
5-17-22 71 40 Clear/sunny
5-18-22 60 32 .04 Rain, Overcast
5-19-22 60 40 Clear/sunny
Missaukee Sentinel Office Manager
