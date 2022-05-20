Date       High  Low  Precipitation

5-13-22  87     52    Clear/sunny

5-14-22  86     55     Trace Rain, Clear/sunny

5-15-22  81     50    Partly Cloudy

5-16-22  75     48    Clear/sunny

5-17-22  71     40    Clear/sunny

5-18-22  60     32    .04 Rain, Overcast

5-19-22  60     40    Clear/sunny