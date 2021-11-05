Date         High  Low    Precipitation

10-29-21  60     45      .04 Rain, Light Rain

10-30-21  31     43      .12 Rain, Overcast

10-31-21  60     34      Overcast

11-1-21    53     32      .04 Rain, Overcast

11-2-21    43     27      .1 Snow, Partly Cloudy

11-3-21    43     26      1.6 Snow, Overcast

11-4-21    43     25      Overcast  