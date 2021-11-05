Date High Low Precipitation
10-29-21 60 45 .04 Rain, Light Rain
10-30-21 31 43 .12 Rain, Overcast
10-31-21 60 34 Overcast
11-1-21 53 32 .04 Rain, Overcast
11-2-21 43 27 .1 Snow, Partly Cloudy
11-3-21 43 26 1.6 Snow, Overcast
11-4-21 43 25 Overcast
