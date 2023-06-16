Date High Low Precipitation
6-9-23 75 41 overcast
6-10-23 80 50 partly cloudy
6-11-23 84 52 .30 rain, overcast
6-12-23 55 47 .09 rain, overcast
6-13-23 63 43 clear/sunny
6-14-23 63 48 overcast
6-15-23 74 45 overcast
