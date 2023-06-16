Date       High  Low  Precipitation

6-9-23    75     41    overcast

6-10-23  80     50    partly cloudy

6-11-23  84     52    .30 rain, overcast

6-12-23  55     47    .09 rain, overcast

6-13-23  63     43    clear/sunny

6-14-23  63     48    overcast

6-15-23  74     45    overcast 

"

"