Date       High  Low  Precipitation

6-17-22  85     59     Clear/sunny

6-18-22  77     44     Clear/sunny

6-19-22  73     39     Clear/sunny

6-20-22  80     51     Partly cloudy

6-21-22  85     60     Clear/sunny

6-22-22  93     66     Clear/sunny

6-23-22  83     42     Clear/sunny

